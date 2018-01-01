Whatever you want! For now we support one-time payments, so you can sell digital and physical goods, services or even send a link to your friends to get paid for something.

Altough you can check direcly on your dashboard, you can also use the API with the payment id or the buyer email. You can also add a webhook when creating a form so we'll alert you when a payment went through.

We don't actually process the payments as we connect to Stripe, PayPal and Paybear. That means no sensitive data ever touch our servers (or yours) and every payments made are under their security standards.

Of course, anytime. If you'd like to delete your account, contact us and we will permanently remove all your data.

With the Pro plan, the only fees are the default Stripe fees (usually 2.9% + 0,30¢) and PayPal fees (usually 2.9% + 30¢). For cryptocurrencies, the only fee is the send fee paid to the network, Paybear doesn't take any fee. If you are using the free plan, we take an additional 2% per Stripe transaction.

A total of 135+ 'normal' currencies with Stripe (total list here) and 7 cryptocurrencies (list here) are supported