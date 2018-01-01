Sell anything to anyone in 5 minutes.
<script src='https://eliopay.com/elio.js'></script>
<script async>
Elio.checkout('checkout-form-id', function(error, paymentId) {
if (error) alert('An error occured during the payment')
else alert('Success processing the payment')
})
</script>
By connecting to Stripe, PayPal and PayBear you can accept credit and debit cards in 135+ currencies, PayPal and 7 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum (with more to come).
No bullshit sign-up process.
Login to Stripe and add your API keys from PayPal and/or Paybear.
Create and customize a checkout form. It's very fast.
Share the link or add Elio.js to your website: you're good to go!
Send an email to your customers when their payment succeed.
Get realtime payment status with a webhook or via the API.
Quickly view statistics for your payments.
We do not store any critical information.
For basic payments, you won't even need a back-end.
Make fake payments before going live to confirm everything is 👌
Integrate easily on your website and give a better experience to your customers without leaving your site.
Accept payments by sharing a link.
No coding and no website necessary.
Sign up to the Hobby or Pro plan now while ElioPay is in beta and benefit from the reduced pricing forever.
Whatever you want! For now we support one-time payments, so you can sell digital and physical goods, services or even send a link to your friends to get paid for something.How to confirm a payment succeeded?
Altough you can check direcly on your dashboard, you can also use the API with the payment id or the buyer email. You can also add a webhook when creating a form so we'll alert you when a payment went through.How safe is it?
We don't actually process the payments as we connect to Stripe, PayPal and Paybear. That means no sensitive data ever touch our servers (or yours) and every payments made are under their security standards.Can I stop my subscription?
Of course, anytime. If you'd like to delete your account, contact us and we will permanently remove all your data.What are the fees?
With the Pro plan, the only fees are the default Stripe fees (usually 2.9% + 0,30¢) and PayPal fees (usually 2.9% + 30¢). For cryptocurrencies, the only fee is the send fee paid to the network, Paybear doesn't take any fee. If you are using the free plan, we take an additional 2% per Stripe transaction.What currencies are supported?
A total of 135+ 'normal' currencies with Stripe (total list here) and 7 cryptocurrencies (list here) are supported